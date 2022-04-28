TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Johnnie Elizabeth “Betty” Grimes, 93 of Tuscumbia passed Thursday, April 21, 2022
Visitation with the family will be Friday, 6-8:00 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. Funeral service for Mrs. Grimes will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia, AL. Brother Michael Roberts, officiating, Brother Joseph Grimes, Eulogist. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. AL. The body will be placed in the church at 9:00 a.m. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
