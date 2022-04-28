F.4.28.22 Johnnie Grimes.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Johnnie Elizabeth “Betty” Grimes, 93 of Tuscumbia passed Thursday, April 21, 2022

Visitation with the family will be Friday, 6-8:00 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. Funeral service for Mrs. Grimes will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia, AL. Brother Michael Roberts, officiating, Brother Joseph Grimes, Eulogist. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. AL. The body will be placed in the church at 9:00 a.m. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.