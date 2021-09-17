HALEYVILLE — Johnnie Faye McCreless, 84, died September 14, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial will be in Littleville Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

