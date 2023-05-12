F.5.12.23 Johnnie Cunningham.jpg

BIRMINGHAM — Funeral services for Mr. Johnnie Floyd Cunningham, Sr. will be at Bushelon Funeral Home Chapel, 800 14th St. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. Public viewing today May 12, 2023 from 1 to 7 p.m.

