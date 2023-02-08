F.2.8.23 Johnnie Harmon.jpg
ST. FLORIAN — Our loving Aunt Johnnie was born to Lonnie and Homer Behel on October 11, 1931. A lifelong resident of St. Florian, she left this life on the evening of February 5, 2023 at the home she built with her late husband Les Harmon. She was of the Church of Christ faith and one of the last surviving grandchildren of Preacher Will Behel, who helped establish many of the churches in this area.

