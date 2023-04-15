F_041523 Johnnie Capley.jpg

FLORENCE — Johnnie Hewett Capley, 63, Florence, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Visitation will be today, April 15, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ben Gooch officiating. Johnnie’s Last Ride will be in a motorcycle funeral coach to Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, kickstands up at 2:00 p.m.

