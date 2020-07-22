OCALA, FLORIDA — Johnnie Jewel Joiner Newman passed away at the age of 90 on April 14, 2020. She was born June 2, 1929 and was the daughter of John D Richardson and Nanette Cleola Gray Richardson.
During the past three years she had resided in Brookdale Paddock Hills in Ocala, Florida. She was cremated and at a future date will be returned to Lexington, AL to be interred beside her first husband, Willie Arnold Joiner. There will be a ceremony held at that time.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Newman of The Villages, FL; one sister, Jimmie Boone Thompson of Lexington, AL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
