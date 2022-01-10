CHEROKEE — Mrs. Johnnie Charlene Johnson, 69, passed Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Nazereth Cemetery, Barton, AL. The public viewing will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.