RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie L. Harvey, age 79 of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 after an extended illness.
He lived his entire life in this area and was a member of Jehovah Witness. He retired from Reynolds/Wise after 40-plus years of loyal service. John was a loving husband, father and friend.
Services will be Wednesday, November 13th at noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. until service time. Officiating will be John Gilbert.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
