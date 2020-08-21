MUSCLE SHOALS
Johnnie Lee Mitchell, 71, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Johnnie was a native of Colbert County. She was a member of the Baptist faith, and was very talented musically. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verona and John Willis.
Johnnie is survived by her sons, Sam Mitchell (Tamera) and Ralph Mitchell (Christy); sister, Kay Permenter; and grandchildren, Gavin, Dillon, Tyler, and Hallie Mitchell.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented