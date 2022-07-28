CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Johnnie Lee Smith, 95, formerly of Florence, answered the call of her Heavenly Father and transitioned from her earthly home to her prepared heavenly mansion on July 17, 2022. She was born to the late Johnny Smith and Mary L. (Cunningham) Smith on March 27, 1927 and grew up in the Handy Hill area with her sister, Geneva and brothers, Jacob and Dewey. After graduation from Burrell High School in 1945 (she is the oldest alumnus), she married the late Albert “Dusty” Suggs and moved to Gary, Indiana.
Following the exemplary life of her mother, Johnnie Lee was a stalwart Christian and church supporter. While in Florence, she participated in every aspect of Mt. Moriah P.B. Church which set the pattern for her Christian leadership wherever she lived. Her love of God, the church, the community and all of humanity manifested itself in service and worship for the past 90 years. Her pleasant personality, kind- ness and desire to help others endeared her to fellow worshippers and neighbors in both Indiana and Tennessee where she later moved with her second husband, Howard Smith. Johnnie Lee and Howard were dedicated leaders of Springhill Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Johnnie Lee always kept in close contact with relatives in Florence and provided unparalleled, long distance care to her mother and son, Edward. She loved her family, her classmates and friends in Florence and they in turn, loved her. She was always attractively dressed, witty and outgoing- never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed!!
Her homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 12 noon at Springhill Baptist Church in Clarksville. Hooker Funeral Home directing.
In addition to her parents and son Edward, she is predeceased by her husband, Howard and siblings. She is survived by her dear son, Kelvin and devoted daughter-in-law, Donna of Nashville; grandchildren, April, Stacy and Brandon; great-grandchildren; in-laws; aunt, 107 year-old Lillie Cunningham and close cousins, Virginia Hill, Ricky Cole, Anita Smith Cobb and WL Smith, all of Florence, Alabama.
