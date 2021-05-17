GUIN — Johnnie Lou Bozeman, 76, died May 15, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Monday at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

