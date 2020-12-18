RED BAY — Johnnie Mae Dees Comi, 74, died December 16, 2020.Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Halltown Cemetery, Vina.

