MUSCLE SHOALS

Johnnie Mae King, 84, died April 2, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, with burial in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

