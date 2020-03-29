FLORENCE — Johnnie Odell Withers, Jr., age 86 of Florence, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. Johnnie was retired from the Iron industry.
A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Bro. Roger Reed officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Greenview Funeral Home.
Mr. Withers was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Odell Withers, Sr.; his mother, Laura Mae Whitworth; and a son, Danny Odell Withers.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Alice McCafferty Withers; sons, John Glenn Withers and Thomas Charles Withers; grandchildren, Wesley and Brandon Withers, Matthew and Takoda Withers; and numerous great-grandchildren.
