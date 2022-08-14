RED BAY — Johnnie Rennien Petree, 52, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 . Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

