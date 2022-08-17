RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie Ray Bendall, 74, died August 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

