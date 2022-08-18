RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie Ray Bendall, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Burns Nursing & Rehab.
He was a hard worker, working as a supervisor with Robbins Tires for over 35 years. He was a member of Bethsaida Church and a member of the Newburg Masonic Lodge. Johnnie was a good man, a loving husband, and a great dad and grandfather who really loved his family. He was a praying man, always a good friend in the community and always willing to help his neighbor.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 56 years, Martha Seal Bendall; children, Carrie Annette Heath (Patrick Daniels), Johnnie Shane Bendall; grandchildren, Kaci Delane Kimbrough, Paige Daniels; great-granddaughter, Karlie Shae Kalmbach; brother, Terry Bendall Sr. (Brenda); sister, Ann Hodge (Glenn); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Johnnie and Louise Bendall, and in-laws, Bob and Mary Seal.
The visitation will be 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Andy Gasgue speaking at the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Terry Bendall, Jr., Andrew Bendall, Adam Bendall, Chase Miller, Patrick Daniels, and Adam Kalmbach. The honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Clement, Bobby Seal, and Glenn Hodge.
A heartfelt thanks from the family for the Keller Hospital and staff, Dr. McCoy and staff, North Alabama Cancer Center, Dr. Daugherty and staff, and Kindred Home Health, especially Michelle and Jennifer. Your love and care for our family was so appreciated.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
