HAMILTON — Johnnie Ruth Palmer, 78, died February 13, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Love Joy Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found
- Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 14-15, 2021
- Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
- Icy conditions in the Shoals increase Sunday night
- Redeeming Love: Couple beats odds to stay together
- Usman stops Burns in 3rd, keeps welterweight belt at UFC 258
- Street, utility departments brace for icy President's Day
- SB9 offers equitable funding for growing schools
Most Read
Articles
- Frustration rises as COVID vaccination doses disappear
- Man who hit Killen cop with car up for parole
- Mayors grade themselves after first 100 days in office
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Salvation Army opens new Sheffield store
- Wintry precipitation chances dot the forecast
- North Alabama Medical Center adds robot to surgery program
- Salvation Army opens new thrift store in the Shoals
- Sheffield mayor expects open-air venue at Inspiration Landing to open in May
- Colbert County Health Department out of vaccines
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- Drug Task Force finds cocaine, other drugs in home
- Brad Bolding
- Cocaine, heroin, pot, pills, cash and guns found in Muscle Shoals bust
- Triston Gage Vandiver
- Colbert County residents arrested after weekend robbery, vehicle chase
- Man faces domestic violence, strangulation charge
- Pastor, man set to die, faith at core of discrimination suit
- Long lines for vaccines as Alabama widens eligibility
- Prison plan is no 'Alabama solution'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented