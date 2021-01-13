IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Johnnie Lynn Spears, 59, died January 11, 2021. Private funeral service will be held Friday at Greater Life United Pentecostal Church, burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Public visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

