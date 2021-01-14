RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie Sue Boyd Kinard, 78, died January 13, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oakgrove Cemetery.

