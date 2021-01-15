RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie Sue Boyd Kinard, 78, of Russellville, AL passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021. She was a native of Franklin County, AL and a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She was a Christian who was strong in faith, a good mother, sister, daughter and friend to all who knew her.
Services will be held at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, AL on Sunday January 17, 2021 with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m in the Chapel. Bro. Randall Tice will officiate. Burial will then follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are to be maintained during visitation and funeral service.
Mrs. Kinard is survived by her children, Paul Stephen Kinard and wife, Daphanie, and Maye Winnette Kinard; mother, Charlene Boyd; siblings, Milton Boyd and wife, Diane, Roger Boyd and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Constance, Alisha, Joseph and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Connor, Olivia, Samantha and Emmalyn. A special thanks to Olivia and Emma who brought so much joy and comfort in her last days.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Lee Kinard Sr.; father, Hazel Gorden Boyd; children, Marshall Lee Kinard Jr., Silas Bartholemew Kinard, John Joseph Kinard and Tommy Lee Kinard.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is directing.
