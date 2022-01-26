RUSSELLVILLE — Johnnie Sue Washington, 87, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Washington worked almost 40 years as a CNA at Russellville Healthcare. She was a member of the Nazarene church. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Loyd Washington; parents, John and Sadie (Oliver) Matthews; brothers, Herman Matthews, Hubert Matthews; sisters, Dorothy Tollison, Julia Britnell, Lula Chambers, Lola Gattis, and Cleady Mae Coan.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harold “PeeWee” Washington, Sammie Washington (Penny), Tammy Washington Berlin (Jon), John “Buddy” Washington (Kamala); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. today, January 26, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Derek Washington officiating the service. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Jonah Fretwell, Ethan Fretwell, Chad Washington, Brent Pickett, Phillip Gattis, and Kaleb Gattis.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to North Alabama Hospice, and especially Greta, Kathy, and Amy for the love and care you have shown to our mother and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
