KILLEN — Johnny Abernathy, 92, passed away on January 20, 2021 following an extended illness. A celebration of his life will be held at Magnolia Church of Christ on Sunday, January 24, at 1:00 p.m. This service will be live streamed on the Magnolia Church Facebook page. A private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Mr. Abernathy was born May 4, 1928 in Nashville, TN. He and his first wife, Frances, owned and operated Abernathy Auto Parts in Sheffield. After Frances died, he married Patsy Pepper. They enjoyed working and serving others together for thirty- three years.
Johnny worshipped at the Magnolia Church of Christ in Florence. His love for this group of Christians was shown by serving many years as an elder for this congregation.
Johnny was a man of many talents. He could fix anything. In his younger years, he built and raced dirt track cars. After marrying Patsy, they enjoyed taking trips in their RV, going on cruises, and they loved boating and bird watching on Blue Water Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers from TN. Locally, Johnny was pre-deceased by his first wife, Frances Hutton; his son, Johnny Abernathy Jr; his step-son-in-law, Charles W. Sims; and by an infant, step- great grandchild, Dakota Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy, whom he adored, and his sister, Sarah Bell, from McEwen, TN. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Jan Sims, Judy LaCaze, Connie (Michael) Hill, Chris Pepper and Fred (Lynn) Pepper.
His stepgrandchildren fondly called Johnny “Grandpaw”. They are Jenna (Daniel) Shepherd, Alan (Rachel) LaCaze, Caeden (Katie) Hill, Eva (Matt) Hill,, Josh (Jennifer) Pepper, Amanda Pepper, and Rachel Pepper. There are also eight step- great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Magnolia Church of Christ Benevolence Committee or to Childhaven Orphans Home in Cullman, AL.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
