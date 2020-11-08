ANDERSON — Johnny C. Berry, Jr., 90, of Anderson, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was a devout Christian and was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. Johnny served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War. He was proudly decorated with two Bronze Stars with Valor and a Korean Service Metal. He held the position as Corporal in the 809th Service Battalion 6th Armored Division. Among his many accomplishments, he was known as a passionate Alabama fan who loved his country. To his family and all that knew him, he was a loving father, Papa and devoted husband to his “Sweet Thang” of 54 years.
A private family graveside will be held in New Hope Cemetery with Military Honors to honor Mr. Berry’s life. Audie Bogus will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Byron Newton, Blake Newton, John Adam Berry, Anthony Berry, Trevor Collier, Colin Foust, Tyler Hunsburger and Jacob Allen.
Mr. Berry is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Alma Berry; brothers, Arlie Berry, Ernest Berry, Sonny Berry and sister, Myrtle Berry. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Berry; children, Tim Berry, Michael Anthony Berry, Johnny (Dana) Berry, Jeff (Rachel) Berry, Amy (Byron) Newton; brother, Herman Ray Berry; sisters, Nell Darby, Louise Kelly; grandchildren, Kristy, Anthony, Elisabeth, Hannah, Lindsay, John Adam, Cara Grace, Baylee, Blake, Matt, Brady, Tiffany; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice; the staff at North Alabama Medical Center, Dr. Hyatt and Dr. Defoor; his care takers, Mary, Shirley and Andrea and most importantly his grandchildren. Their love, support and care for Papa and the rest of their family was unparalleled.
