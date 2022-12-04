OXFORD, MS
Mr. Johnny Lee Brown, 71, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MS. There are no services planned at this time.
Mr. Brown was born on May 19, 1951, in Covington, TN to the late James and Madeline Brown. He served in the National Guard and was a retired butcher from Kroger. Mr. Brown deeply enjoyed time spent outdoors, whether fishing on the lake, riding his four-wheeler up and down the trails, or throwing the ball for his beloved dogs. Mr.
Brown is survived by his wife, Almeeda Faye Brown of Oxford, MS; sons, Shannon Lee Brown and his wife, Cindy of Mason, TN and John Brandon Brown and his wife, Elizabeth of Covington, TN; a sister, Bonnie Brown Glass of Covington, TN; a brother, Bobby Brown of Covington, TN; as well as three grandchildren.
