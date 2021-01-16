RED BAY — Johnny Burks, 58, died January 14, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing. He worked at Dollar General in Red Bay as food manager.

