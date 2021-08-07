RUSSELLVILLE — Johnny Burns Smith, 77, died August 5, 2021. Visitation is 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. He was married to Patricia Cummings Smith for 55 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.