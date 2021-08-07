RUSSELLVILLE — Johnny Burns Smith, 77, died August 5, 2021. Visitation is 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. He was married to Patricia Cummings Smith for 55 years.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Perseverance Games: Surreal Olympics approach their end
- Japan beats US 2-0 to win 1st Olympic baseball gold medal
- Olympic Latest: Britain's Choong wins men's pentathlon
- Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4x400 relay
- AP Source: PSG remains in talks on signing Lionel Messi
- Alabama says its built 'system' for nitrogen gas executions
- Springsteen, US fall to Swedes in jump off, earn silver
- The Latest: Germany says vaccines saved more than 38K lives
Most Read
Articles
- Extension agents: Armyworms infestation worst in decades
- Limestone jury finds sheriff guilty of 2 felonies
- River Heritage phase officially underway
- High school football season officially kicks off
- Rick Hall actor calls film role "honor of my career"
- North Alabama Shoals Hospital seeking more beds at J.W. Sommer Rehab Unit
- Florence Housing Authority's first phase of Sweetwater Ridge could be completed by February
- Colbert DHR moves to temporary location
- Hospital officials: Public has control over virus spread
- Hood, Oldham to appear on CBS Sunday Morning
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial
- More pandemic EBT benefits available to eligible families
- Extension agents: Armyworms infestation worst in decades
- British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast
- Eddy Epperson
- Robert 'Bobby' Joseph Harris
- George Kimbrough
- Patricia Monceret Albright
- Dr. Leota Morgan Harriman
- Grazia Milstead
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mississippi woman drowns in Bear Creek in western Colbert County (1)
- Inflation erodes your purchasing power (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- 3 treated for rabies after raccoon attack in north Alabama (1)
- Gov. Ivey pushes for expanding summer learning (1)
- Jones named new principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center (1)
- Trump followers swallowed his lie (1)
- COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing in Alabama (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- Do the right thing, get vaccinated (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented