Johnny Crockett Breeden, 82, died September 30, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with the funeral following at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Mr. Breeden Served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

