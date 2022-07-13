COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Johnny Malcolm Cromwell, 56, of Collinwood, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. His visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Rhodesville Cemetery.
Johnny loved music, playing guitar and painting cars. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles “Pete” Cromwell.
He is survived by his children, Johnathan Cromwell, Rhonda Cromwell, Tanner Cromwell, and Carly Cromwell Chaney (Gatlin); parents, Charles and Fay Roberson Cromwell; sisters, Elizabeth Darlene Kilburn and Carolyn Sue Moore.
Pallbearers will be Danny Taylor, Rob Joiner, Eric Parkes, Gatlin Chaney, Richard Hanback, and Mike Hamm.
