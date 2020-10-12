MOULTON — Johnny D. Terry, 74, died October 8, 2020. Visitation is noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Johnny was the brother of J.H. Terry.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.