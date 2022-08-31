ATHENS — Johnny Drew Lenz, 91, Athens, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dan Hughes and Bro. Bill Newman officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lenz was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a former member and Deacon at York Terrace Baptist and Highland Park Baptist Churches. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War Era. Mr. Lenz was preceded in death by his wife, Louise McMurray Lenz; son, Charlie Richard Lenz; his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
Mr. Lenz is survived by his children, Vickie Ford (Mike), Bennie Lenz (Donna), Eddie Lenz; daughter-in-law, Jan Lenz; brother, Ricky L. Lenz; sisters, Mary Kate Mayfield, Gail Murray, Shirley Mitchell, and Kathleen Vandiver; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ford, Stephen Ford, James Ford, Jonathan Lenz, Matthew Lenz, Drew Lenz, Brady Lenz, and Adam Bass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local church or a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented