MOULTON — Johnny Elton Terry, 76, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Mr. Terry was the husband of Elizabeth “Becky” Terry.

