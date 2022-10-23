LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Johnny Wayne Ferguson, 77, died October 21, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow ay 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in OK Cemetery. He was a retired owner of Auto Mart II.

