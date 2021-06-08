MUSCLE SHOALS — Johnny Lee Fish, 73, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 8, from 1:00 until 2:00, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Edgil officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
He was a native of Sheffield and a groundskeeper at Twin Pines Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bethel and Pauline Fish.
He is survived by his lifelong friend, Leslie and her children, Max and Tristan Hape; brothers, Bethel “Al” and David Fish (Roberta); nephews, Colton, Mike, and Brett Fish; nieces, Stephanie Oliver, Bethany Marsh, Rena Fish, and Deana Fish; and son, Terry Taylor.
Pallbearers are Mike Fish, Brett Fish, Max Hape, Tristan Hape, Ronnie Boutwell, and Todd McGee.
The family expresses special thanks to friends at Twin Pines.
