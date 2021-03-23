HAMILTON — Johnny George, 59, died March 21, 2021. Visitation wil be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Antioch Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

