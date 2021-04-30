LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Johnny Glen Rice, 59, died April 24, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Houser Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.