SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Johnny Henry Butler, 60, died September 21, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Whispering Hills Free Church of God. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

