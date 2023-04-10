Johnny Earl Hinton, age 79, of Florence, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Visitation will be Monday, April 10th from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother John Brock and Brother Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Clanton Hinton; parents, Clifton and Wadean Hinton; brother, Samuel Wayne Hinton.
Survivors are his daughters, Adrienne Hinton Simmons (Chris) and Allison Hinton; siblings, Frankie Lynn Hinton (Marlene) and Martha Jane Hinton Agin (Brad); grandchildren, Sean Caleb Simmons, Alexis Rose Nokes and Archer John Nokes; brother and sister-in-laws, Charles and Carol Clanton, Randy and Sandy Clanton, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School, a member of Highland Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam and was a retired Pipefitter with TVA and a retired member of Local # 760.
Johnny was an adventurous soul with a love for all things related to aviation. Starting at an
early age, from building rockets to model airplanes, that led to his joining the United States Air
Force becoming a pilot during the Vietnam War. This early love for flying even led to his taking
his future bride on a flight for their very first date. In 1980, he was labeled a “Shade Tree
Mechanic” after building his own single-seater KR-2 in his garage. Over the years he
transitioned to planes such as the Ultralight and the ParaPlane. He also enjoyed showing off his
skills with Radio-Controlled Aviation, such as planes and drones.
His passions did not stop with aviation, but also continued on to motorcycles, cross-country
adventures, and car racing. He even had a hidden love for Disney, which he passed on to his
daughters and grandchildren. He may have been a man of few words, but he was a wealth of
knowledge, and very respected and loved by those who knew him. You may send condolences at wfunerals.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented