Johnny Holland Richardson, age 79, of Russellville, passed from this life on Monday, October 21, 2019 after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.H. and Jewel Richardson; sister, Cybil Hedden; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Clara Nell Hardin; daughter, Mabeth Nix; sons, Chris, Mark, and Jonathan Richardson; grandchildren, Leah Nix and Carlos Richardson; sister, Peggy Ashburner Jones (Leverne) and brother, Jackie (Bunny); sisters-in-law, Carline Richardson, Rita Thompson (Don) and Patsy Loftis; six nieces and seven nephews.
A native of Franklin County, Johnny graduated from Russellville High School in 1957. He taught school and coached basketball in Rienz, MS and at Tharptown, AL; he considered his many students and players as family. His life’s work and greatest achievement, however, was as a preacher of the Gospel. Johnny preached his first sermon at Sparks Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin County in 1957 and continued to preach for the next 62 years. He preached for congregations in Tupelo, MS; Oxford, MS; Blytheville, AR; Florence, AL; and Booneville, MS before returning home in 1991 to preach at the Eastside Church of Christ in Russellville. In addition to preaching at Eastside, Johnny also served as Elder to the congregation for several years. After struggling with the loss of vision due to macular degeneration, he retired from preaching in 2011. Johnny was avid hunter and fisherman; he enjoyed sports, gardening, and woodworking. He liked to say he was a “people person”; he loved spending time with his friends and family and wanted only the best for them: here, and more importantly, in the eternity that is to come.
Visitation will be held tonight from 5 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Tadd Corder and Frank Richey officiating. The pallbearers will be George Hutto, Don Thompson, and from Johnny’s nephews: Eric Hedden, Al Hedden, Bob Richardson, Rip Richardson, Dean Richardson, Tom Richardson, and Scott Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Eastside Church of Christ: Steve Britnell, Bob Hamilton, Jerry Oliver, Scott Wiginton, and Wayne Williams. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Randy Little, Stephanie, and the staff of the Heart Center and to Dr. Brian Richards, Traci and the staff of Medical Associates of the Shoals for the many years of excellent care they provided Johnny; thanks also to Sherry Davis and Alabama Hospice for providing comfort and compassion during his final days.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
