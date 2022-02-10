FLORENCE — Johnny Howell, Jr. 59, of Florence, AL, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 10, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Arvy Dupuy will be officiating.
Johnny was a resident at Scope 310. He loved Christmas and couldn’t wait for “Ho-Ho” to come. He loved Coca-Cola, Elvis, The Monkees, and popcorn. He enjoyed music and enjoyed playing vinyl records. Johnny did not make friends, he made family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Howell, Sr. and Barbara Jean Howell; and sister, Kelly Howell Kerby.
He is survived by his sister, Lee Howell Madison (Chopper); nieces, Nikki Ryan (Paul), Jordie Jones (Spencer), Alison Schurfeld, and Angel Tucker; nephew, Cody Kerby; great-nieces, Isabelle Ryan and Ava Jones; and family friend, Leslie “Big Car” Kiser.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Alexander, Tyler Alexander, Jonathan Dunlap, Cooper Gillreath, Ralph Stanley, and Jeff Garner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scope 310 Authority at 4129 Helton Dr., Florence, AL 35630. Contact number is 256-768-0901.
Special thanks to Scope 310 and the Conner Center for their caring and outpouring of love for our Johnny through the years, as well as Leslie “Big Car” Kiser for her lifetime role as his second mama.
