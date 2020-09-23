FLORENCE — Mr. Johnny Ivan Pigg was born March 17, 1947 in Iron City, TN to the union of the late John Ivan and Francis Adean Robinson Pigg. Mr. Pigg was a Machinist and Welder. He was a member of the Machinist Union No. 65 and Millwright Local. He served his Country in the United States Navy. Over the years he was employed by Murray Southern, Power Service Shop and Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. He was united in marriage to Carole June Henry on July 3, 1973. Mrs. Pigg preceded him in death on January 3, 2009. Mr. Pigg departed this life on September 17, 2020 in Florence, Alabama at the age of 73 Years and six Months.
He is survived by a son, Johnny Ivan Pigg Jr. of Muscle Shoals; a daughter, Elizabeth Pigg Boatwright and husband, Dexter of Muscle Shoals; two brothers, Tommy Pigg and wife, Diane of Iron City, TN, Roy Pigg and wife, Donna of Iron City, TN and a sister, Susan Whitten of Cypress Inn, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ivan and Adean Roberson Pigg; his brother, Billy Pigg and his wife of over 35 years, Carole June Henry Pigg.
Services were held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, with Greg Eaton officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Gardens at Collinwood with Shackelford Funeral Directors Assisting the family.
