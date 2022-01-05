LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Johnny “John” James Bolton, 72, of Loretto, TN, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. His family will receive friends for visitation at Colbert Memorial Chapel today, January 5, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will begin Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Wayne Littleton will officiate. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
John served his country in the Alabama Army National Guard. He was an avid golfer and loved to shoot pool. He was a member of Glenrock Church of God and also the Labor Local No. 366. John was beloved husband, father, brother, Pawpaw and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Beatrice Bolton; and wife, Ann Bolton.
John is survived by his wife, Wanda Bolton; daughters, Jennifer Littleton (Wayne) and Lorrie Nix (Ben); brother, Robert Lee Bolton; grandchildren, Lauren Bolton and Hunter Wadkins; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Tyson.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Wadkins, Ricky Fountain, Ben Nix, Ken Hobbs, Brian Hobbs, and Shawn Ellis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Wayne Littleton.
The family gives a special thanks to the Crockett Hospital ICU nurses and to the nurses of Amedisys Home Healthcare.
You can sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented