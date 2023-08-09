F.8.9.23 Johnny White.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — 10/18/1936 - 07/31/2023 — Johnny Keyes White, 86, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away peacefully July 31, 2023, at home surrounded by his daughters. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Barrett Long will be officiating. There will be a visitation at 1:00 at the church and committal service at Oakwood Cemetery.

