RED BAY
Johnny Lynn Berry, 76, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Red Bay Hospital. He was born in Franklin County, AL and was retired as a clearing contractor. Johnny had served in the Army Reserve. He was a member of Halltown United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 28, 1:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL with Brother Scott Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Alice Berry; one daughter, Alicia Berry Jenne (Brad); one grandson, Grayson Jenne; one granddaughter, Annelise Jenne; daughter-in-law, Jada McKinney Berry and her children, Jake, Jaylee and Jaycee; one sister, Charlotte Johnson (Dana); one brother, Don Berry (Joy); brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee Page (Jan), Linda Wren (Eddie), Kathy Page, Sarah McKinney (Ed) and Joel Page (Caroline) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Berry; his parents, John Henry and Mary Nelson Berry; a brother, Joe Berry; a sister, Brenda Bridges; his father and mother-in-law, Neal and EstaLee Page and a brother-in-law, Anthony Page.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan McKinney, Marc Page, Mitch Page, Lee Berry, Brad Overton and John A. Berry. Honorary pallbearers will be David Tiffin, Pat Reed, Jr., James Stockton, Jim Lovette, Essra Miller, James Overton, Stephen Wren, Greg Bridges, Phil Bridges, Ray Shook, Billy Moore, Larry Bonds, Johnnie Weatherford and Sluggo Page.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
