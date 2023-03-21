FLORENCE — Johnny L. Gray, 87, died March 19, 2023. Graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. He was the husband of Mrs. Margaret Gray. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

