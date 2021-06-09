HACKLEBURG
Johnny Lee Barnwell, 75, died June 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. a the church with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented