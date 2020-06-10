MCMINNVILLE, TENN. — Dr. Johnny Lee Malone, better known as Doc Malone, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at NHC HealthCare Center in McMinnville TN. Doc was born November 17, 1941 in Franklin County, AL. After he graduated from Red Bay High School in 1958, then attended Auburn University. He was later accepted to the Auburn School of Veterinary Medicine where he received his degree as a doctor of veterinary medicine in 1967. While at Auburn, he was a member of Alpha Psi fraternity and the campus Church of Christ. During this same time, he served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1969.
After an internship, he established McMinnville Animal Clinic in McMinnville, TN. Over the next 50 years, Doc became known as a legend in Warren County, TN. He loved his work caring for large and small animals. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, Auburn football and bluegrass music. Doc played many instruments and loved making music with his friends.
Doc is survived by many close friends in McMinnville that he considered his family. He is also survived by three sisters, Sarah Lowery of Florence, AL, Peggy Cox (Tommy) of Red Bay AL, and Dale Bonds (Thomas) of Tupelo, MS and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Malone was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Villie Malone and his brother, Jack W Malone.
McMinnville Funeral home will handle his cremation. A head stone of remembrance will be placed near his parent’s graves in Franklin County, AL. A memorial service for Doc Malone will be held later this year in McMinnville, TN. The time and location will be provided at that time. Memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or cards mailed to 1315 Lee Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
