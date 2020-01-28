RUSSELLVILLE — Johnny Lee Nance, Jr., 46, of Russellville, AL, passed away January 25, 2020, at his residence. He was employed by Pilgrim’s Pride.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Johnny Smith. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
He is survived by his father, Johnny Lee Nance, Sr; sisters, Jennifer Nance Morris (Lester J. Morris, III) and Jacklyn Nance (Richard Cox); niece, Jelicia Nance Williams (Tyler Williams); nephew, Jaxon Jamario Cox; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Nellie Mae Smith.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
