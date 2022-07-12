COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Johnny Malcolm Cromwell, 56, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights with funeral immediately following. Burial will be in Rhodesville Cemetery.

