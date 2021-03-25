FLORENCE — Johnny Fay McClanahan passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the age of 80 at his home in Florence. His family will receive family and friends at St. James United Methodist Church today, March 25 from 3-5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. following the visitation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Crayton and Ida Bailey McClanahan; his brothers, James Crayton McClanahan, Junior “Mac” and Thomas McClanahan.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy McClendon McClanahan; daughter, Marilyn Faye McClanahan Huberdeau (Marc) of LaGrange, Georgia; son, John Fay McClanahan, Junior (Meredith) of Florence; grandchildren, Henry John Huberdeau, John Cole McClanahan, Caroline Morgan McClanahan and Samuel Marc Huberdeau; sisters, Martha Bowen of Decatur and Orpah Hagler of Florence; brother, Othel McClanahan of Tuscumbia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Johnny graduated from Central High School. After graduation, Johnny enlisted in the United States National Guard. He began working for Sherman Department Stores as the warehouse foreman, where he became interested in clothing and business ownership. In 1972, Johnny and his brother, Othel, opened The London Shop in Muscle Shoals featuring high fashion apparel and accessories for men. Over the years, The London Shop evolved into several locations throughout the area including the current location at the prestigious English Village Shopping Center in Florence. Johnny, also known as “Mr. London,” had many great friendships throughout his years of business including employees, customers, sales representatives and business owners. Johnny and family enjoyed traveling to market all over the US in search of new fashions to bring back to The London Shop. He also enjoyed spending time on Wilson Lake boating with his family. Johnny also had a passion for his yard work with his “golf course” lawn and for his love of cars.
Johnny will forever be remembered as a loving, kind-hearted, generous man who has forever touched the lives of many.
Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund.
